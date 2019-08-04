Governor Mills orders flags to be flown at half-staff statewide

In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Janet Mills ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in honor of the victims of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and issued the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts and deep grief that we mourn the loss of our friends and fellow Americans," said Governor Mills. On behalf of the people of Maine, and with love and sorrow for our nation, we stand with the victims and their families, with the brave first responders who saved so many lives, and with the communities of El Paso and Dayton during this difficult time."

