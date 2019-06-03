Governor Mills orders flags at half staff Tuesday

In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Janet Mills directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in honor of the victims of a Friday shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia and issued the following statement:

“Maine grieves with Virginia for the lives lost Friday in a devastating, senseless act of violence,” said Governor Mills. “On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our prayers for the victims’ loved ones, our hopes for the recovery of those who have been injured, and our deepest gratitude for members of law enforcement who risked their lives to save others.”

