Governor Mills names choices for judicial posts

Governor Mills nominated three women to judicial posts in the state.

The Governor nominated Susan Driscoll, of Biddeford, and Jennifer Archer, of Falmouth, to Maine District Court. Mills also selected Judge Valerie Stanfill, of Wayne, to fill a vacancy on the Maine Superior Court.

In addition to the three new appointments, Mills also nominated three judges for reappointment to their current positions: Judge Kevin Stitham, Justice Thomas Warren and Judge John Lucy.

The Governor's choices are subject to review by the legislature's Judiciary Committee and confirmation by the Senate.