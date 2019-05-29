Governor Mills names choice to lead Public Utilities Commission

The former leader of the Maine Democratic Party will now lead the state Public Utilities Commission.

Governor Mills nominated Phil Bartlett.

The former senate majority leader stepped down as chairman of the Maine Democratic Party in January.

Bartlett was chairman of the legislature's energy, utilities and technology committee during his time in the state house.

