Governor Mills meets with other governors from around the country

Governor Janet Mills was in Washington this weekend, for the 2019 National Governors Association winter meeting.

Governors from across the country were speaking on a variety of topics such as child welfare, education reform, and entrepreneurship.

Governor Mills said coming together with other state governors is critical.

"Working together on infrastructure needs, working together on climate change issues, working together on healthcare issues. I'm here to learn from other governors on what they've experienced,” said Mills. “How they have managed healthcare costs. How they have dealt with the opioid crisis, the epidemic that we're seeing in Maine. I'm taking specific concrete steps right now but, I want to learn from that too about what's worked or what hasn't worked."

It was the one-hundred and eleventh year for the event.

