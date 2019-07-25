Governor Mills inauguration payment

Governor Janet Mills has still not paid for her inauguration.

Campaign staff told the Maine Ethics Commission that about half of the bill from the Augusta Civic Center was paid.

The total cost came in at nearly $200-thousand dollars for the late January celebration...

That was nearly $63-thousand dollars higher than campaign staff were expecting.

Mills is the first governor to disclose such information under a 2015 state law.

She had until January 31st to fund-raise for her inauguration.

Her committee says it's received roughly $13,000 in donations and $40,000 in pledges since February.

Next week, ethics commissioners could discuss whether such donations violate state law.

Ethics staffers are recommending lawmakers update the “unrealistic” law.

