Governor Mills in Washington for winter meeting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is in Washington for the National Governors Association winter meeting.
The governors will have the opportunity to attend business sessions on a variety of issues, including health care, public health, workforce development and infrastructure.
Mills is the Chairwoman of the Natural Resources Committee. She will be discussing work to make Maine more resilient to the effects of climate change.
The annual event begins on Thursday and wraps up Sunday with Coalition of Northeast Governors’ meeting.