Governor Mills hosts Easter Egg Hunt at Blaine House

On Saturday, Governor Janet Mills partnered with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine to host an Easter Egg Hunt at the Blaine House.

"For the governor to reach out to us and to ask us to attend the event like this to provide an opportunity for children that may not otherwise have this chance."

Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine provides support for adoptive and foster parents, and kinship providers.

"At AFFM every employee has either been a foster parent, is an adoptive parent, was a youth in care or maybe had parents that did foster care so we have that personal connection and really there to help guide folks through difficult situations."

Families served by AFFM were invited to participate.

"They are children who haven't always had a functional family and we celebrate their future, we celebrate the love that our foster families and adoptive families are giving these children all over the state of Maine and that is something to celebrate on Easter, which represents new beginnings, represents a rise of hope. It represents the future."

The event featured an egg hunt with Maine-made wooden Easter eggs, face painting, and cookie decorating, along with other activities.

Bryant says events like this are important for kids and their families.

"For kids to be around other kids so they don't feel alone, they don't feel like they're the only ones going through this is really important for them."

It is an annual tradition for the Blaine House to host an Easter Egg Hunt but this is the first time AFFM has been invited.

Governor Mills says she hopes to keep the tradition going for years to come.

"Yes, as long as we can. As long as we don't run out of candy."