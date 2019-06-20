Governor Mills honors scouts who saved two men's lives

Governor Mills honored Massachusetts scouts who saved two men's lives on Umsaskis Lake earlier this month.

The scouts -- four boys and two girls -- are members of boy scouts spirit of adventure council crew 345.

They were on a trip when they heard men yelling and realized their canoe had capsized.

The scouts then worked with rangers to save their lives.

Georgia Wunderlich, a scout, said, "We heard shouts for help so we responded in the only way we knew how. After a short deliberation, we had canoes out in the water searching for the men, and we had people building up a fire, collecting dry clothes, a space blanket that helps for hypothermia."

Harry Taylor, Scout Advisor, said, "I couldn't ask for a better turnout. They did what they needed when they did and they didn't question anything. They did what we teach them to do."

The scouts received a commemorative coin and certificate and were given a tour of the statehouse.