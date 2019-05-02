Governor Mills holds first meeting of reinstated Children's Cabinet

Governor Mills held the first meeting of the Children's Cabinet under her administration Thursday.

In 1996, then-Governor Angus King created the cabinet.

It brought a handful of government agencies together to focus on supporting maine children.

The panel had been dormant for many years -- until Thursday.

"I know that our state is up to these challenges and our efforts to improve the lives of young children and youth who are struggling will pay enormous dividends for our state's future and for these kids and future parents and family members in our state," said Mills.

The Cabinet has set two main goals: develop an early care and education system for kids not yet school age, and provide services to help with the care and prevention for at-risk-youth.

It brings together the commissioners of the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, Corrections, Public Safety, and Labor.

"We're hoping certainly to strengthen and expand and make very equitable the support for birth through all the way on up, and a special focus on those early brain development years that will provide kids the readiness they need for learning later in our education system," said Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, who chairs the cabinet, announced the new position of Chief Pediatrician for Maine to oversee children's health needs.

"What we want to do is come at this holistically -- try to make sure that we are looking at the child, figuring out the services that they need, and supporting them as they move from being newborns, to toddlers, to young adults," said Lambrew.

We're told they hope to work through the summer to come up with concrete proposals and solutions by the fall.

"The idea is that we're going to sit down around a table every two weeks with the staff of these departments and figure out how to solve problems -- figure out how to improve infant mortality rates, figure out how to reduce the amount of teens who are committing suicide, increase opportunities for early childhood education," said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor's Office of Policy and Management. "So, now we've got a lot of hard work in front of us."