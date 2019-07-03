Governor Mills holds back on nearly 40 bills, saying they need further review

Governor Mills has opted to hold on to nearly 40 bills passed by lawmakers until the next legislative session saying they need further review.

One is a bill that would allow sports betting in Maine.

The governor's decision to not take action on it does not allow it to become law without her signature, as it would during the legislative session.

Instead, if the same legislature holds another session, Mills would have to act on it within three days of the start of that session.

If another session is not held, it effectively becomes a "pocket veto," allowing the bill to die.

The bill would allow casinos, commercial racing tracks, off-track betting facilities, and recognized Indian tribes to apply for licenses to offer in-person sports betting.

Those same facilities could also apply for mobile sports betting licenses.