Governor Mills gives insight on how Maine ranks nationally with COVID-19

Governor Mills shared new information Friday about how Maine ranks nationally when it comes to COVID-19.

She says our state is the sixth lowest in the nation for positive cases, as of Thursday.

Maine ranks 36th in terms of deaths.

Out of 38 states reporting, Maine is 10th when it comes to percentage of people who have recovered.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, talked Friday about who makes up the cases we're seeing.

He says it continues to be those in congregate settings and close contacts of those with confirmed cases.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, "We still do see the occasional case as a result of community transmission but given that folks have been staying inside, abiding by the governor's orders to stay inside, the number of incidental cases of transmission that we've seen, they've really fallen off and that's because of the fact that people have obeyed and followed the governor's orders, not despite it. It's because of it."

The tiered testing process currently in place in the state is expected to go away by next week.

A deal announced Thursday with IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook will help triple the testing capacity in Maine.

The hope is anyone who wants to get a test will be able to do so.