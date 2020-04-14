Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency into May

Governor Mills has extended Maine's State of Civil Emergency as the fight to combat the coronavirus wages on.

Mills made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during the daily Maine CDC briefing.

The original order was set to expire Wednesday.

Mills says this does not extend the current stay at home order beyond its current end date at the end of the month, but it does extend the Governor's power to do so if necessary.

"Keeps Maine on high alert and allows me to deploy all available state resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people," she said.

"How soon will it be before we lift the stay at home order? How soon will it be before we allow certain businesses to open or open more widely? That is the question of the hour and I cannot answer it because we're taking it day by day hour by hour."

The Governor says she has been working closely with other governors in states similar to Maine in population and economy, like Vermont and New Hampshire, to figure out the best path forward.

She says she has also recently been in contact with the President and Vice-President about how and when states will reopen.