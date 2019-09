Today marks 18 years since the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Nearly three-thousand people were killed when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on September 11th, 2001.

Mainers are joining the rest of the nation in commemorating the heroes of 9-11 and the continuing efforts to never forget.

Governor Janet Mills directed that all United States and state of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide today.