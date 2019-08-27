Governor Mills celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

Governor Mills celebrated the 100-th anniversary of women's suffrage.

She hosted a tea party at the Blaine House yesterday to mark Maine's ratification of the 19-th amendment to the U-S constitution.

The amendment gave women the right to vote.

Among those in attendance was Elizabeth Dewolfe, UNE History Professor.

"It's important for the younger generation to remember the struggles that women went through, not just in the last 100 years, but 200, 300 years. So I'm here to celebrate."

The 19-th amendment did not take effect nationally until 19-20, when 8 million women voted for the first time.

