Governor Mills attends the Bicentennial kick-off event in Bangor

1820 to 2020.

Maine is getting closer to celebrating it's 200th birthday.

It was this month in 1819 when voters decided to take a leap of faith and break away from Massachusetts.

"The point of the bicentennial as much as it is to commemorate what has happened in the state of Maine in the last 200 years since statehood, we pivot also to say what the next 100 years is going to look like," said David Cheever, VP of the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Bangor city leaders, the Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador, and Governor Mills gave celebratory speeches in Broadway Park.

"These bicentennial efforts will offer us the opportunity not only to honor the history of our state and our cities, but to recommit ourselves to the values that shaped us as a state and as a people," Governor Mills.

Mills says Maine is also all about its people, not just it's geography. She talked about the veterans, indigenous people, first responders, and the state's future: the children.

"They are leaders of tomorrow who like generations of Mainers before them will rise above the doubts of others to find a new and better way."

"I thought it was very beautiful. I thought it couldn't have been better, it was very inspiring. It's just an awesome future we have in front of us," said Madisson Higgins, 13, of Bangor.

"It makes me feel very happy because Bangor is a very special place, and I'm very happy to be in it," Molly Lagasse, 10 of Bangor.

They also dedicated a bicentennial bench in the park under the pines.

