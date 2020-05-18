Governor Mills addresses rural reopening plan during CDC briefing

Governor Mills addressed her rural reopening plan Monday at the briefing.

Restaurants in 12 of Maine's 16 counties began reopening at limited capacities.

Reopening dates were moved up from June 1st in counties where community transmission of the coronavirus has not been reported.

Retail stores in those same 12 counties were allowed to reopen last Monday.

A report from the Portland Press Herald over the weekend points out Maine doesn't meet many benchmark requirements set by the White House and other health experts to safely reopen.

These benchmarks include a downward trend in cases, minimum levels of daily tests, and routine tests of asymptomatic individuals in exposed roles.

Doctor Nirav Shah says increased testing capacity in the deal with IDEXX will help with that.

Governor Mills says the state is at a plateau with cases.

She says her plan is slow and gradual and not a full reopening, allowing for businesses to make some money and individuals to remain safe.

Governor Janet Mills, said, "I think we are in a different place than other states, a better place than other states right now. The challenge before us in the coming weeks, weekend, and months is that unlike many other states, Maine is looking at an increase tourism population. We have 1.3 million people here. We look at a surge, generally of 10 million people coming into our state over the summer. That's what we are trying to prepare for."

The Mills' administration announced last week that reservations at local lodgings can be taken for stays starting June 1st.

Visitors from out-of-state can come, too. But they have to quarantine for 14 days.