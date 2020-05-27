Mills, Shah on feelings that coronavirus in only at long term care facilities in Maine

Changes are being made to Phase 2 of Maine's re-opening plan.

Indoor dining in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York Counties is now delayed.

That was set to start on Monday.

State officials say it's because of the amount of coronavirus cases that are being found in those three Southern Maine Counties.

Around 90 percent of the state's positive tests for coronavirus come from Androscoggin, Cumberland and York Counties.

Many of the cases the Maine CDC continues to find stem from congregate care facilities.

The during Wednesday's briefing the Governor Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah addressed feelings among some Mainers that because of the concentration of cases in those facilities - not everyone is at risk.

"It doesn't grow in the flower pots in the nursing home," said Mills. "It comes from the community. It comes from outside. I think there's this apprehension that you are safe if you're not in a nursing home or a congregate care facility that's just not true."

"The virus tends to be introduced by visitors or outsiders to these facilities, the employees or others," said Dr. Shah. "That's one of the reasons why we are particularly concerned about congregate care settings in high population areas but we are concerned about them all over the state."

Dr. Shah added that while Phase 2 of the plan is moving forward and there are fewer cases in the other counties it does not mean the virus has left those areas.

