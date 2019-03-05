Governor Janet Mills taps Blaine House maple tree

Governor Janet Mills, tapped a maple tree on the Blaine House lawn today.

It's in advance of Maine Maple Sunday.

The tree highlights syrups contributions to Maine's economy.

The Governor was joined by members of the public along with the Department of Agriculture.

Maine Maple Sunday will be celebrated on March 24th.

"It is vital to our economy. We produce thirteen percent of the nations maple syrup, we are the third in the country but we are the top in terms of quality. I'll put our maple syrup next to Vermont's and New York's any way of the week and any legitimate taste tester would give our maple syrup the highest marks possible."

Maine Maple Producers helped the Governor tap the tree.

