Governor Janet Mills delivers her first State of State Address

Governor Janet Mills delivered her first State of the State Address at the State House. Mills reflected on the successes and challenges of the past year as well as the goals for Maine's future.

“Governor Janet T. Mills please step forward and address the joint convention.”

“I’m here to continue the story of our state, to talk about the progress we’ve made, the challenges we face, and the strengths and the resilience of the people of Maine.”

Governor Janet Mills addressed the House and the Senate for a little over an hour Tuesday night.

“We are not Washington, we are Maine.”

She started her remarks with an emotional moment. “We suffered loss as a state as a family.” Governor Mills honored those who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

“In Detective Ben Campbell’s name, I asked this body to enact legislation this session to increase the state's benefits for the families of our fallen first responders.”

“Our Fire Chief, Terry Bell, was severely injured and is still healing and though he lost his brave brother Captain Michael Bell, the chief is back. The picture of resilience. I will create a scholarship fund for young people to train in that fire suppression with the first contribution coming from my contingent account as governor.”

She went on to talk about Maine’s economy and her 10-year economic development plan.

“Revenues are up our. Gross domestic product is up. Housing starts with construction and auto sales are up. The state budget continues to have a healthy surplus. The goal here is to make Maine an international leader with a vibrant and environmentally sustainable economy. One that provides good-paying jobs and unmatched quality life.”

Maine’s power companies, child abuse, and the opioid epidemic were also addressed.

“Mitigating the effects of climate change and moving towards a clean energy future requires that our utilities be reliable and resilient as well. And that they put Maine consumers first. For years we have allowed Electrical utilities a monopoly on our transmission and distribution lines today few are happy with the results of you The regulatory framework under which these utilities operate.”

“In the name of those children, Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick, we have reactivated the Children’s Cabinet to break down the silence of the bureaucracy that failed to hear their helpless cries. I will assess legislator to find another 20 positions to respond quickly and effectively two reports of abuse and neglect of our children.”

“More than 6,500 people are now receiving treatment for substance use disorder who didn’t have it before.”

“Let us preserve what we can and build what we can, when we can, however we can of this Great state in this our bicentennial year. And to all the people of Maine thank you for the great honor of being your governor.”

Mills also talked about broadband and fighting climate change.

She also noted the unemployment rate decreased from 3.5 percent to "a historic low 2.8 percent. "