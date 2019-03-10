Governor Janet Mills reacts to death of Oxford Fire Chief, Gary Sacco

Here is the full statement regarding the death of Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco.

"Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco:

“Our hearts, already broken by the loss of Captain Joel Barnes, also mourn the loss of Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco. In a testament to his own character, Chief Sacco lost his life while honoring that of his fallen brother, fellow firefighter Captain Barnes,” said Governor Mills. “I join with people across Maine in offering my thoughts and prayers to Chief Sacco’s family and friends, the Oxford Fire Department, and all of Maine’s first responders. The State of Maine has given two of its best to the Heavens.”

Chief Sacco became Oxford Fire Chief in 2017, after retiring from the New Gloucester Fire Department where he had served for 12 years."

