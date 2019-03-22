Government Oversight Committee passes measures meant to help improve child welfare system

The Government Oversight Committee voted yes to three measures Friday designed to improve the child welfare system.

The first would let the committee schedule periodic updates from the Department of Health and Human Services on their progress.

Another would set up a follow up survey of frontline workers to see how the changes are impacting them.

The last would commission a review of out-of-home placement options.

That would focus on areas such as how often "hoteling" of foster children happens as well as the recruiting and training of foster parents.

"The Government Oversight Committee has made clear we need to accelerate this process," said Sen. Justin Chennette, D-Saco, Senate chair of the committee. "We need to make sure that this is the top of mind, not for department-level officials but the entire legislature. We take this issue extremely seriously. We want to protect every single child in Maine no matter their background or circumstance."

Next month, the DHHS commissioner will explain to the committee the 51 recommendations the department has for child protective services.