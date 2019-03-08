Government Oversight Committee discusses new report that finds DHHS caseworkers are overworked

The Government Oversight Committee (GOC) met in Augusta Friday to discuss a new report that details problems in the state's child protective system.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew was pressed by lawmakers on the GOC in response to the report.

"I can tell you that the Governor, my entire department, and I are committed to systematic improvements to ensure the safety and well being of all Maine children," said Lambrew.

The report was created through surveying a number of frontline workers.

It found many caseworkers say the workload is too much, and they are worried about the children in their cases.

After the recent deaths of Marissa Kennedy, 10, and and Kendall Chick, 4, due to alleged abuse, lawmakers want urgency.

"What we took away from the hearing today is that there's a lot of work that still is yet to be completed, some of which involves technology and the software associated with case management," said Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco, Senate Chair of the committee.

"I'm hopeful that we're moving in the right direction, but a lot of the committee is feeling an urgency that the changes are not coming fast enough," said Sen. Keim, R-Oxford. "I think I agree with that. I would say that probably the frontline workers are thinking the same. Like here's the problems -- why can't we address them faster?"

Sen. Keim is trying to address this caseload issue.

She's introducing legislation that would no longer exclude many families who want to foster children but can't afford thousands of dollars of home improvements under the strict current regulations.

"I think we just need to look again at the regulations so that we're making sure that we're allowing people to be foster families and step in to what we've heard is a really great need," said Keim. "I mean children don't belong in a hotel room with a DHHS worker."

Commissioner Lambrew says she's taking the report and the testimony into account as she moves the department forward.