Governor Mills signs bill to protect victims of economic abuse Thursday

A bill to protect people from economic abuse was signed by Governor Mills Thursday.

It got unanimous support in both the House and Senate.

The Facilitative Director for Partners for Peace says economic abuse comes in many forms and is a big piece of domestic violence.

Amanda Cost says this law will let survivors become more financially stable.

"Sometimes economic abuse can take on the form of racking up bills and then destroying a person's credit, which can impact their ability to get safe housing in the future, get a job, or even get reliable transportation. So, it has a really substantial impact on survivors and this bill will help with the protection order process, but also in helping to clear out debt."

If you or someone you know has been affected any form of abuse, economic included, Partners for Peace has a 24-hour-hotline. Call 1-800-863-9909.

