Gov. Mills unveils new Blaine House solar panels

Gov. Janet Mills officially unveiled the new solar panels on the Blaine House grounds Tuesday.

The 61 panels are expected to offset about 28,000 pounds of carbon emissions.

She also signed an executive order aimed to have state agencies lead by example in renewable energy.

State government will look to meet or exceed Maine's emissions reduction goals.

"As leaders have gathered and sought guidance at this Blaine House for more than 100 years, let these solar panels inspire a new generation dedicated to renewable energy and the fight against climate change," said Mills.

The panels are expected to produce about a quarter of the Blaine House's electric supply.