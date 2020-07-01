Gov. Mills to sign new executive order mandating enforcement of face covering requirement

Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she will sign an executive order mandating the enforcement of the state’s face covering requirement.

The order will require Maine’s large retail stores, lodging establishments, restaurants, and outdoor bars and tasting rooms in Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York counties, as well as the cities of Bangor and Brewer and Lewiston and Auburn, to enforce the requirement.

Mills said it will be part of the checklist businesses must agree to meet in order to open.

The order is being issued because of more people coming to Maine’s coastal towns and cities.

Mills said states across the country, such as North Carolina, Nevada, Washington and Oregon have implemented similar measures.