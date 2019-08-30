Gov. Mills talks business with Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce

Democratic Governor Janet Mills got together with Kennebec Valley business leaders Friday.

She spoke with members of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce at their Chamber Connections lunch about economic legislation in her first session as well as the bond fight in the special session.

Mills says updating folks on how things are going and getting their input is essential.

"I want to get out into the organizations across the state of Maine and see people on Main St. and at the diners and at the rotary clubs and at chambers of commerce and the union halls and grange halls," said Mills. "And I want to see and talk to as many people as I can."

After her speech, the governor and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson fielded questions from chamber members.