Gov. Mills takes steps to protect Maine small businesses, workers from coronavirus impact

Governor Janet Mills is announcing new actions to help protect Maine's small businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus.

Mills has requested that the Small Business Administration provide Maine companies with economic support loans. The move would help those businesses overcome any temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

The governor also submitted emergency legislation that temporarily expands unemployment insurance for workers whose jobs have been impacted.

"Maine's small businesses and their workers are the backbone of our economy, and there is no question that the coronavirus is impacting them," Mills said in a statement. "It is my hope that these actions will not only help them weather this difficult time by providing critical capital and financial support, but also provide them an important sense of relief amid the uncertainty."