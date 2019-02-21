Gov. Mills signs onto power line after CMP sweetens pot

Central Maine Power's new package of incentives has won Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' support for a 145-mile transmission line to supply Canadian hydropower to consumers in Massachusetts.

The governor's support allows the New England Clean Energy Connect project to undergo further review before other state and federal agencies. Mills said the project will reduce the region's reliance on fossil fuels, and will cost Mainers nothing.

CMP's providing $258 million in incentives, including money for low-income consumers, subsidies for heat pump purchases and a network for electric car charging stations.

CMP sweetened the pot to build support for the $1 billion project and win approval of the Public Utilities Commission. The project would provide a conduit for hydropower from Canada to reach Massachusetts to meet the state's green energy goals.

