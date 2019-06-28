Gov. Mills signs into law bill extending sex crimes statute of limitations to 20 years

Governor Mills signed a bill into law Friday to significantly extend the amount of time sexual assault victims have to report sex crimes.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo, would increase the statute of limitations on crimes from eight to 20 years.

This will move maine out of the bottom four states in the nation in length of statute of limitations.

State lawmakers also passed a bill this session to fund $5 million for sexual assault and domestic violence prevention and victim services.

"I think the kinds of messages that the Governor and the Legislature sent this year around the importance of supporting victims of sexual violence is a critical part of a changing environment for victim survivors," said Elizabeth Ward Saxl, Executive Director of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

The new funding will be available when the new budget goes into effect on Sunday.