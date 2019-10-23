Gov. Mills signs executive order aiming to combat elder abuse

Governor mills Wednesday signed an executive order that aims to combat elder abuse.

The order creates the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership.

It's a mixture of state agencies and private advocates.

The group will submit to the governor recommendations on how to stop elder abuse.

"We didn't have any way for the public and private sector to work together on that problem," said Jaye Martin, executive director of the Legal Services for the Elderly. "The leadership structure the Governor created today is going to give us a way to sit down in a room together, talk about challenges, and come up with cross-sector collaborative solutions."

The recommendations are due by the end of 2021.