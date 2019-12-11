Gov. Mills releases bill to boost nursing home funding

Gov. Janet Mills says she will allow a bill to boost state Medicaid payments to nursing homes to become law.

The governor had been holding the bill since June over concerns that it could jeopardize federal Medicaid funding and that the Legislature had not allocated enough funding to fully cover payments.

Mills says the state's Department of Health and Human Services must ensure the payments are being utilized to increase the wages of front-line nursing home employees, those directly involved in the care of residents.