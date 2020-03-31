Gov. Mills issues stay-at-home order for Maine

Gov. Janet Mills has issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Maine.

The order, which requires that Mainers must remain at home unless they need to leave for an essential job or essential activity, goes into effect at midnight on April 2 and lasts until April 30.

Definitions of essential businesses and activities remain the same from her March 24 executive order.

Mills is also prohibiting all use of public transportation unless it is needed to go to an essential job.

Dine-in services at restaurants is prohibited until at least April 30 under the executive order.

The executive order also requires Maine schools to continue remote learning until at least May 1. Previously, Maine schools had planned on being closed until April 27.

Mills is urging anyone who come to Maine from another state, or those returning to Maine while visiting other places, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

When asked what prompted her to issue this order, the governor said she decided to do so after a phone call with the 49 other governors as well as the president and vice president earlier this week.

Essential businesses include but are not limited to: food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair, hardware, auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical, behavioral health and health care providers, child care, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics, animal feed and supply stores, shipping stores, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

The governor's order also mandates that people continue to practice social distancing.