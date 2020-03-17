Gov. Mills introduces emergency legislation regarding changes to unemployment insurance

Governor Mills introduced emergency legislation regarding changes to unemployment insurance.

This proposal would give some relief for businesses and workers affected by COVID-19.

The Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor says it could help in a variety of ways.

"Normally there's a one week waning period. That will be waived. It will not charge employers against experience rating and it will allow for more flexibility around the able and available provisions. So that as long as you're still connected to the workforce you should be covered by this."

A vote is expected later Tuesday.

You can file for unemployment at this website reemployme.maine.gov

The Commissioner asks workers or businesses who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 to wait to apply to see if these new provisions are in effect.

For more information on the Maine Department of Labor, visit https://www.maine.gov/labor/