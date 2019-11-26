Gov. Mills interviews candidate to be official "Gubernatorial Goose"

Last week, we brought you a story on Gov. Janet Mills visiting with the Duck of Justice at the Bangor Police Department.

She told us the state needs a similar mascot.

Well, one of our TV5 viewers saw the story had an idea.

A week later, and let us be the first to introduce you to Douglas, who Mills interviewed Tuesday to be the Gubernatorial Goose.

"This goose has some secrets," said Mills. "We're going to keep you under glass because we don't want you talking to just anybody."

The name Douglas stems from his original owner, Douglas Dillon, a prominent diplomat and politician who served three presidents and spent his summers in Maine.

Douglas was peppered with questions from the Governor, and she had a special shout out to Bangor P.D. Lt. Tim Cotton.

"We're going to give you the respect that you deserve. Every bit of it. Tim Cotton, eat your heart out. We got a goose -- bigger than your duck, stronger than your duck, better than your duck. Come on down and visit."

We're told they're looking for a permanent place in the governor's office for Dirigo Doug.