Gov. Mills' health care bill gets public hearing

Big changes could be coming to health insurance in Maine. It would affect small businesses and people who buy their own insurance.

Last month, Gov. Janet Mills announced her administration's health care plan. Wednesday, the bill received a public hearing.

It proposes a number of changes to the individual and small group markets, including allowing folks to get some initial health care visits for free.

"The most important thing here is making that first primary care or behavioral health visit absolutely free to the consumer," said Speaker of the House, D-Freeport, who sponsored the bill for Gov. Mills. "By doing this, we encourage people to get in to see their doctors and to begin establishing a relationship that will help them be well and stay well."

The bill also proposes a state-based marketplace for health care.

It would combine Maine's small group and individual markets to create a bigger pool for insurers.

The administration says they hope this can make a real difference for small businesses.

"This bill and the work that the Department of Health and Human Services is undertaking will really help clarify the options and make it much easier for businesses to make decisions," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

State Sen. Robert Foley, R-Wells, says there's no question that something needs to be done with costs in the marketplace.

"This bill is at least a vehicle for us to at least start to delve into those issues, to come up with solutions," said Foley.

Foley says he hopes they as a committee can craft this bill appropriately, but they need supporting data from the Department first.

"We need to make sure that whatever we pass has the actual data to support moving forward, and that's what I think," said Foley. "One of the concerns I have is we don't have that data right now and we really need to get it."

The Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee will continue to work on the bill in the coming weeks.