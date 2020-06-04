Gov. Mills extends Rent Relief Program

Governor Mills and MaineHousing are extending the COVID-19 rent relief program to cover people for the months of April, May and June.

The program was created in April so that eligible tenants could get a one-time, up to $500 payment in rent relief.

It's paid directly to their landlord.

More than 5,200 Mainers have been helped.

State officials say 2,800 applications are still in process.

Those who received money in April or May are not eligible for it in June.

If you have applied but not heard back, you can reach out to the community action agency in your area for assistance.

A list of agencies can be found here: https://mainehousing.org/docs/default-source/rental/rental-relief/2020-covid-19-rent-relief-caa-contacts.pdf?sfvrsn=dd138f15_4