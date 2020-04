Our state's property tax exemption deadline has been extended.

It's based on an executive order by the governor.

The original deadline was set for April 1st.

Now it's either the commitment date of the municipality, in some cases that's July, or 30 days after Mills' Proclamation of Civil Emergency ends.

Whichever comes first.

Mainers can apply for the New Homestead Exemption which can help lower their "property tax burden."