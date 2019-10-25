Gov. Mills announcing grants for more electric car charging stations

Mills will be unveiling a new charging station at the Maine Turnpike plaza in West Gardiner. There she will announce details about the incentives for more charging stations.

Mills also says that 23 municipalities will receive incentives to install 47 new charging stations across the state for public use.

It's part of a larger effort to boost the charging infrastructure for electric cars in Maine. And it's paired with a program that provides rebates for qualifying plug-in hybrid and battery-powered vehicles at participating car dealers.