Gov. Mills calls for statewide cancellation of St. Patrick's Day events

Governor Mills is calling for a statewide cancellation of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations and events. The recommendation comes in an effort to prevent large gatherings of people and to promote social distancing.

“While I enjoy a good Saint Patrick’s Day celebration as much as the next Mainer, this year’s festivities are only inviting an opportunity to spread COVID-19," the governor said. "I recognize the significant impact this can have on our businesses, but we have to keep in mind the significant impact it could have in mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The number of total positive and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Maine is now at 17.