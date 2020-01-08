Gov. Mills, Democratic leadership propose new health care legislation

Gov. Janet Mills announced new health care legislation Wednesday alongside Democratic leadership in the Legislature.

The bill proposes a state-based marketplace for health care.

It would also combine Maine's small group and individual markets to create a bigger pool for insurers.

They say this approach will help individuals and small businesses with the cost of health care.

"We want to get people in the door," said Gov. Mills. "We want to get them access to health care coverage when it's most important and not wait until UrgentCare is needed, not wait for them to show up at an emergency room for life-saving care."

The plan would also make health plans cover the cost of the first primary care visit of every year.