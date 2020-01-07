Gov. Mills pardons former Passamaquoddy Tribe advocate and lawyer

Governor Mills Tuesday posthumously pardoned a lawyer who was an advocate for the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

Donald Gellers was convicted of marijuana possession in 1969.

Many believe he was targeted by the state for representing the tribe in legal matters.

Due to his conviction and severe punishment, he was disbarred in Maine.

The Governor's office believes this is the first posthumous pardon in Maine history.

"Pardons are given only in recognition of the extraordinary things that people have done with their personal and professional lives, how they've improved their own lives, how they've contributed to the lives of others," said Mills. "So, for his tireless efforts to help others the whole of his life -- both for his eight years in Maine and the 35 years since his conviction -- I am pardoning Donald Gellers."

Gellers passed away in 2014.