Gov. Mills delivers remarks at Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast

Governor Mills focused on the state's new ten year strategic economic development plan in Bangor Wednesday morning.

The governor spoke at the annual Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast.

The economic development plan includes a few key goals including attracting more people to Maine’s talent pool and maintaining a stable business environment.

"More than 1,300 people had input into this plan,” said Mills. “It has come together with three major goals. Primarily, to attract 75,000 people, new talent to the state of Maine, using people who are here now but are not working, people who aren't here yet, or people who want to come back to Maine. That's a major goal."

She also fielded questions from the audience.

Chamber president Deb Neuman says events like these are crucial to keeping local business leaders informed about what’s going on in Augusta and beyond.

