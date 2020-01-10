Gov. Janet Mills vetoes bill to legalize, regulate sports betting in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine —

Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Friday that would have legalized, regulated and taxed sports betting in Maine.

Mills had until midnight Saturday to decide if she would sign the bill into law. The bill was held over from the Legislative session that ended in June.

The bill would have allowed casinos, off-track betting businesses, harness racing tracks and Native American tribes to have sports betting operations. The bill would also have legalized online sports betting.

Betting on youth sports would have been banned under the legislation.

Mills said in her veto letter, "I remain unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic events."

The bill will go back to the Legislature where lawmakers could override Mills' veto.