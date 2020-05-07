Gov. Janet Mills to make 'major announcement' during Thursday coronavirus briefing

Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to make a major announcement Thursday regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mills is leading Thursday’s briefing and will be joined by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

The briefing is scheduled for noon.

As of Wednesday, the Maine CDC was reporting 1,254 coronavirus cases in the state and 62 deaths.

The Maine CDC also reported 766 Mainers have recovered from the virus.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 426 active cases of the virus in Maine, compared to 424 on Tuesday.

22,679 tests have come back negative. 587 of those tests were antibody tests, Shah said on Wednesday.

Mills announced on Wednesday the creation of a committee to develop medium and long-term recommendations on economic recovery on Wednesday.

The 37-member Economic Recovery Committee will be made up of business leaders, lawmakers, tribal representatives, non-profits, election officials and economic development experts. Josh Broder, CEO of Tilson, and Thomas College President Laurie Lachance will co-chair the committee.

The committee will address key issues to recovering Maine's economy from the coronavirus outbreak, including strengthening industries and workforce development, expanding opportunities for rural communities and attracting new investments in certain sectors, Mills said.

Mainers will be able to offer input to shaping these recommendations through an online portal, Mills said.

The committee is expected to file a preliminary report by July 15 and a final report by Dec. 1.