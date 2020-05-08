Gov. Janet Mills announces updated guidelines for rural reopening of Maine economy

Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced updated guidelines for the reopening of the Maine economy.

Mills said that certain businesses in 12 counties with no community transmission will be allowed to reopen.

The 12 counties are Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc.

“With low case counts, no evidence of community transmission, and, now, expanded testing capacity, we believe it is appropriate to gradually lift some limitations on certain businesses in our rural counties with health and safety precautions to protect public health,” Mills said.

Beginning Monday, retail stores in those can reopen to in-store customers as long as they adhere to safety precautions laid out by the state. Those restrictions include restricting the number of customers in the store, enhanced cleaning and maximizing touch-free reactions.

On May 18, restaurants in the 12 counties may reopen for outdoor dining and limited dine-in service as long as they follow safety guidelines.

Some of the guidelines include physically distancing customers, enhanced hygiene practices, control customer flow, laminated menus, packaged condiments and shutting down common food areas like salad bars.

Mills encouraged restaurants to use reservations when possible.

Restaurants have been closed to dine-in customers under the governor’s stay at home order. Many have continued to provide takeout, curbside and delivery services.

Also, on May 18 remote, campsites are permitted to reopen.

Mills said that fitness centers statewide can reopen on Monday for outdoor classes of 10 people or less or for one-on-one training.

Adjusted for population size, Maine as of yesterday ranked sixth lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases; 36th in the nation in terms of deaths; 27th in terms of patients ever-hospitalized out of the 32 states reporting; and 10th in the percentage of people who have recovered out of the 38 states reporting, Mills said.

For now, retail stores and restaurants in York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties, where community transmission of COVID-19 has been established, will not be permitted to reopen until June 1.