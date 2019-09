A man from Gouldsboro has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for a deadly car crash in Steuben.

20-year-old James Jordan appeared in court earlier this week.

He's also charged with criminal OUI and driving to endanger.

Jordan is accused of driving a car that went off Dyer's Bay Road in January.

20-year-old Joshua Dube was killed.

Jordan and another man were hurt and taken to the hospital.