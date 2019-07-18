Gouldboro man accused of torching stolen SUV in Franklin

A Gouldsboro man is accused of setting fire to a stolen SUV in Franklin earlier this month.

26-year-old Christopher Whynott was arrested Wednesday night and charged with arson.

Authorities say a week-and-half ago, an SUV was taken from outside a home on Bert Gray Road in Sullivan.

It was later found off the Alder Brook Road in Franklin where it had been torched.

Whynott is also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of violating conditions of release from a prior arrest.

