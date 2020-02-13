Bring your sweet tooth to Greenville this weekend

A Moosehead Lake winter favorite is returning to Greenville this weekend, and it's a delicious event you don't want to miss!

The 16th annual Chocolate Festival is Saturday, February 15th.

It’s at Greenville Consolidated School from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For $10 a ticket, you can choose ten chocolate samples from more than 40 delectable delights.

There will be a raffle and silent auction, too.

You can buy tickets online, at the door or by following this link:

https://squareup.com/store/destination-moosehead-lake?fbclid=IwAR2KlGCekS_hWW_Lbxe_XA6BxmAtEY7zFIk1FiHx_8wmo8hytYIOHPTuyBA

