Goodwill asks that you not throw out those spring-cleaning donations

Spring is a popular time for people to clean out their closets, and get rid of some of those things they don’t need.

Goodwill normally sees a big spike in donations this time of year, but Goodwills around Maine are closed.

The nonprofit is asking people to hold onto their donations until it’s safe to donate again.

“When we get donations from people and are able to sell them in stores, that money directly helps fund some of our workforce programs that help people get job training and career placement,” said Heather Steeves, of Goodwill Northern New England. “So we’re asking people to hold onto donations, so that when we get the donations, we can put that back into the community.”

Goodwill says it will reopen its donation doors once the governor says it is safe to do so.